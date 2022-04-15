Six Arrested, Large Amount of Drugs Seized After Searches at Three Hopkins County Homes: Police

Six people were arrested and a large amount of drugs was seized after search warrants were served at three homes around Hopkins County, authorities announced Friday.
The Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice Narcotics Unit says the three warrants were served on Wednesday and Thursday - one at a home in Saint Charles, and two at different homes in Madisonville.
According to investigators, the first warrant was served at a home on Princeton Street in Saint Charles on Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m.
They say that detectives found 25-year-old Kirsten Bean, 37-year-old Larry Combs, and a small child inside the home.
During their search, authorities said they found a large amount of suspected marijuana, meth, cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, pills, and a substantial amount of cash. They also said they found several firearms.
Both Bean and Combs were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges including drug trafficking and wanton endangerment.
Authorities said the second warrant was served on Wednesday around 3:00 p.m. at a home on Island Ford Road in Madisonville.
When authorities searched the home, they said they found a large amount of suspected marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, THC edibles, pills, and a substantial amount of cash.
As a result of that search, authorities say 36-year-old Brittany Spriggs and 34-year-old Nickolas Presley were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug trafficking charges.
The narcotics unit says authorities said they served the third search warrant on Thursday around 1:00 p.m., at a home on Crowley Lane in Madisonville.
In that search, they say they found the remains of a broken heroin pipe, a baggie containing an unknown substance, and a substantial amount of suspected heroin.
As a result, they said they arrested 32-year-old Ronald Banks and 19-year-old Tristin Revelle on charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence.
Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing at this time.