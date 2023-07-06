Six buildings damaged by fires in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A busy start to Thursday as Henderson Fire crews respond to several early morning fires.
We're told the call came in just after 2 a.m. along Thompson Street.
Henderson Fire officials say six structures were damaged.
HFD says two of the homes that were damaged were abandoned, with one of those homes being where the fire initially started.
One of the other homes was in the process of being built by Habitat for Humanity.
We're told two dogs died in the blaze.
One firefighter was also sent to the hospital with heat exhaustion.
Meanwhile, earlier in the morning, crews were called to another fire along Highway 41 South.
The call came in shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Fire officials say they arrived to a home fully in flames.
We're told no injuries were reported.
HFD says they are still investigating the cause of this fire.