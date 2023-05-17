Six Evansville Firefighters receive the Stork Award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—
Six local firefighters are being recognized for going above and beyond their line of duty as they helped deliver two different babies.
Two crews received certificates and pins for their roles in helping two mothers give birth. One was in an ambulance on the side of the road and the other was at a home.
The Stork Award is given to first responders who assist with a non-hospital delivery of a newborn. Wesley Brown and Andrew Nalin were one of the crews honored, they were in the ambulance when they had to pull over and assist with the birth on the side of a road.
"Definitely a rush as far as leaving her house and a block away the paramedics yell up to the EMT driver pull over and get back here this is happening now," said Wesley Brown of the Evansville Fire Department. "It was definitely a beautiful moment though hearing that first cry."
Four members from another crew were honored as well. They were at a home where they assisted a mother, before helping her then get to the hospital.
"Try to be the calm one to get them through that. Obviously, delivering at home isn't typically where you want to do that but you're looking for the best outcome possible," said Private David Watkins of the Evansville Fire Department.
Firefighters say both women delivered healthy babies. From all of us at 44News, congratulations to both mothers!