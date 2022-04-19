Skeletal remains found in Owensboro identified as those of 61-year-old Evansville man

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, have identified skeletal remains that were recently discovered as those of a 61-year-old Evansville, Indiana man.

As we previously reported, the investigation began back on April 14 after someone found skeletal remains on some rocks off of Pleasant Valley Road, just by the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

An update released by authorities on Tuesday said that the remains were identified as those of 61-year-old David Jenkins of Evansville.

According to authorities, investigators with the Owensboro Police Department were able to determine Jenkins' identity by lifting prints.

The Madisonville Medical Examiner's Office has determined that no foul play is suspected, according to authorities.

No other information has been released.