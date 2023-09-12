Skyzone’s brand new Evansville mural is complete

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Skyzone’s mural for Evansville is finished for everyone to see.
The mural was painted by Drake Calvert, General Manager at Skyzone, and Orange Moon Art Studio.
Creators say Skyzone has been in Evansville for 9 years now, and the idea came about when they decided they wanted to show their appreciation for the city.
“We wanted a mural that made it feel like Evansville, that just happened to be at Skyzone,” says Calvert.
The mural includes logos of Evansville’s high schools and universities.
“To see it actually come to life, it was amazing. The pictures and videos, nothing does it justice. You have to come see it in person,” Calvert tells 44News.
Calvert says now that the mural is complete, they’re onto a new project at Skyzone.
“We’re working on a big renovation. It should start around spring of 2024. Hopefully we’ll bring some cool new attractions in the park and get everybody real excited,” Calvert says.
The mural can be seen from E Lloyd Expressway near Green River Road.