SNAP benefits for many Hoosiers revert back to pre-pandemic amounts

Pandemic-related emergency SNAP benefits have come to an end for thousands of Hoosiers.
In March of 2020, the government allowed the Hoosier State to allow families receiving SNAP benefits to receive the maximum benefit allowed based on the number of people in the household.
Due to the end of Indiana's COVID-19 public health emergency, officials said the last month that Hoosiers would receive the extra SNAP benefits was May.
At this time, the benefit amount will return to pre-pandemic amounts, based upon eligibility factors.