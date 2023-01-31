Snow removal companies hard at work during icy weather

Road crews have been hard at work since Monday night salting, brining, plowing, and maintaining roads. Monday's conditions made preparing for the freezing rain difficult. The precipitation early in the day didn’t allow pre-treatment of roads, sidewalks, and parking lots. That handicap made Tuesday's work that much more difficult.
Crystal Bretz, director of sales & marketing of Super Cutz Lawn Care, told 44News ”when people don’t apply ice melt before an event, or they don’t pre-treat it, or like with [Monday] night’s event, you couldn’t pre-treat it. We got about a quarter inch to a half inch of ice build up on the properties. Now, it’s immediately letting the ice melt take effect. Let some traffic get on it with some vehicles. Let it start breaking down.”
Tuesday's cloudy weather also prevented the sun from melting off ice, leaving untreated areas still frozen over. With below freezing temperatures Tuesday night, it’s possible that the roads may freeze again.