Sobriety checkpoints coming to Henderson

Henderson, Ky. (WEVV)- Drivers could come across police checkpoints in Henderson in the coming weeks.
The Henderson Police Department tells 44news the "Traffic Safety Checkpoints" will focus on stopping and identifying impaired drivers.
Police say the goal of these events is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roads.
Here are the locations where police will be set up:
- Stratman Road and Sunset Lane
- KY 2084 and HWY 136
- 700 block of Wolf Hills Road at the City of Henderson Landfill
- Watson Lane and Stonegate Drive.