Solar Project Sparks Discussion at Warrick County Council Meeting

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain last night and this morning are expected to
continue through the middle afternoon hours. This additional
rainfall will only worsen flooding conditions expected across the
area. If you live in a flood prone or low-lying area, you may need
to make plans to quickly move to higher ground. Several secondary
roads will likely see flooding, so travel is not recommended unless
it is an emergency.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess, Henderson,
McLean and Union.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1122 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the
warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Vernon,
Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport, Sturgis, Melody Hill,
Breckinridge Center, Dale, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and
Owensville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwestern Indiana, southeastern Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 mph are likely
to occur east of the Mississippi River. Across southeast
Missouri, peak wind gusts should be closer to 40 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Solar Project Sparks Discussion at Warrick County Council Meeting

solar project 021522

The Warrick County Council spoke on a variety of topics during Tuesday's Council meeting but the Rustic Hill Project was one topic that sparked discussion.

The Solar Farm Project would be built on 1600 acres of land near State Route 61 and Lincoln Ave.

According to the Steve Roelle, the Director of Economic Development for Warrick County, the Solar Farm would generate 200 megawatts, which can power roughly 38,000 Hoosier homes.

“This project is going to be about a quarter of a million dollar investment," said Roelle. "which means funds that we can use to improve roads, improve parks work on economic development and bring jobs here to Warrick County.”

During Tuesday's meeting, the council allowed the organizers to present their plans for this project. During the first reading, 2 members voted no and 5 members voted yes. Greg Richmond, the President of the Warrick County Council, said this project would be a good investment.

“It’s not any money that the County is putting out, so it’s all private businesses that’s investing in this," said Richmond. "it’s not going to cost County tax payers anything to have this done.”

The project will cost around $250 million. If this plan is approved the project will begin construction in 2023. 

The average lifespan of a farm like this is 35 years.

Council members will have a second reading in March where they will allow public comment.

