Solar Project Sparks Discussion at Warrick County Council Meeting

The Warrick County Council spoke on a variety of topics during Tuesday's Council meeting but the Rustic Hill Project was one topic that sparked discussion.
The Solar Farm Project would be built on 1600 acres of land near State Route 61 and Lincoln Ave.
According to the Steve Roelle, the Director of Economic Development for Warrick County, the Solar Farm would generate 200 megawatts, which can power roughly 38,000 Hoosier homes.
“This project is going to be about a quarter of a million dollar investment," said Roelle. "which means funds that we can use to improve roads, improve parks work on economic development and bring jobs here to Warrick County.”
During Tuesday's meeting, the council allowed the organizers to present their plans for this project. During the first reading, 2 members voted no and 5 members voted yes. Greg Richmond, the President of the Warrick County Council, said this project would be a good investment.
“It’s not any money that the County is putting out, so it’s all private businesses that’s investing in this," said Richmond. "it’s not going to cost County tax payers anything to have this done.”
The project will cost around $250 million. If this plan is approved the project will begin construction in 2023.
The average lifespan of a farm like this is 35 years.
Council members will have a second reading in March where they will allow public comment.