Some Evansville neighborhoods experience flood due to clogged sewers

With rain often comes flooding and some areas in Evansville are more prone to it than others.
Though sewer inlets are meant to resolve that, those located near Bellemeade park are having issues draining the rain.
"It's been an issue for years upon years and the rut cause is because of trash, leaves and everything else besides water that is going down our drains," said Councilman Alex Burton.
Burton took to Facebook to speak out about it.
In a video posted on his page, viewers can see just how clogged one sewer inlet became after a day of rain.
Now he's looking for solutions to help ease the flooding as well as the minds of those who live in the area by encouraging the community to step up.
"Our streets need to be cleaned, whether its done by the city, community organizations, kids who live in the neighborhood. I have been driving around in the neighborhood and just seeing a lot of trash around and I think it just needs to be more of a priority," said Burton.
With flooding comes issues with driving and with Bellemeade being a main source of travel for some, rainy days can truly be just that.
"Immediately what comes to mind is drivers that are trying to come down the street but can't because they're stuck, they're engines stall out just because of so much standing water. My focus is all on doing the basic things well. Making sure our streets are clean, making sure our streets are paved and making sure our neighborhoods are safe." said Burton.
According to Burton the cities sewage system has been upgraded, an investment made by the city. But he say's that investment does no one good if we're not treating them with proper care.