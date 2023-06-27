Some EVSC Students getting free laptops to help solve the 'Digital Divide'

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)-- Summer vacation is well underway, but on this Tuesday afternoon in July, families are walking into Highland Elementary School to get their hands on a solution to a problem.
The issue is not enough EVSC students have access to the Internet, or a computer.
The solution is to offer 50 laptops to families who need them the most.
"As things change with education and they need more technology, it's been really difficult for us to afford that," said parent Nicole Thomas.
Nicole brought her son, 7th grader Norman Gibbs, to pick up the computer.
"Everything is going online so you know you need like stuff like new hardware like a computer," Gibbs said.
The EVSC along with AT&T Indiana and Compudot, a company that recycles donated computers by refurbishing them, got dozens of laptops into the hands of local students.
Meanwhile, AT&T is attempting to connect 20,000 new rural customers to high-speed Internet before this November. It's a lofty goal the company says it is more than halfway toward reaching, with 11,000 connected thus far.
"Everything from online transactions to Tele-medicine to educational opportunities, and hiring will be done quicker," said Bill Soards, President of AT&T Indiana.
Families were selected to get one of the 50 refurbished laptops.
"During the pandemic, we didn't have an extra computer so they lost a lot of education during those years because we had spotty service and nothing to use," Thomas said.
According to AT&T, the laptops are preloaded with digital literacy programs, come with a one-year hardware warranty, and will have full technical support.