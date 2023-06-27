 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Some EVSC Students getting free laptops to help solve the 'Digital Divide'

  • Updated
  • 0
EVSC families receive laptops

Courtesy: AT&T Corporate Communications

 Brian Miller

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)-- Summer vacation is well underway, but on this Tuesday afternoon in July, families are walking into Highland Elementary School to get their hands on a solution to a problem.

The issue is not enough EVSC students have access to the Internet, or a computer.

The solution is to offer 50 laptops to families who need them the most.

"As things change with education and they need more technology, it's been really difficult for us to afford that," said parent Nicole Thomas.

Nicole brought her son, 7th grader Norman Gibbs, to pick up the computer.

"Everything is going online so you know you need like stuff like new hardware like a computer," Gibbs said.

The EVSC along with AT&T Indiana and Compudot, a company that recycles donated computers by refurbishing them, got dozens of laptops into the hands of local students.

Meanwhile, AT&T is attempting to connect 20,000  new rural customers to high-speed Internet before this November. It's a lofty goal the company says it is more than halfway toward reaching, with 11,000 connected thus far.

"Everything from online transactions to Tele-medicine to educational opportunities, and hiring will be done quicker," said Bill Soards, President of AT&T Indiana.

Families were selected to get one of the 50 refurbished laptops.

"During the pandemic, we didn't have an extra computer so they lost a lot of education during those years because we had spotty service and nothing to use," Thomas said.

According to AT&T, the laptops are preloaded with digital literacy programs, come with a one-year hardware warranty, and will have full technical support.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device