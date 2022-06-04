South Florida gets soaked as potential tropical storm prepares to cross state

Heavy rains, strong winds and flooding are hitting South Florida on Saturday morning, with up to 11 inches falling in some spots since Friday and cars stalled on streets in Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
Airlines canceled more than 500 flights as of Saturday morning, including some into and out of Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports, according to the tracking site FlightAware.
The City of Miami-Fire Rescue tweeted video of cars stuck in the water and said six high-water vehicles were out helping motorists.
The National Weather Service (NWS) extended flash flood warnings for Miami and Fort Lauderdale at least through 1 p.m.
"Between 6 and 11 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area," the NWS office in Miami said.
Potential Tropical Cycle One is poorly organized and has begun crossing the southern part of Florida, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. At 11 a.m. ET, it was about 35 miles northeast of Naples and about 100 miles southwest of Vero Beach.
Tropical storm warnings have been canceled for Cuba and portions of western Florida. Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for more than 7 million people along the East Coast of Florida from the Volusia/Brevard County line to Card Sound Bridge and for the northwestern Bahamas.
Cities under the warning include Naples, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Melbourne.
The disturbance is unlikely to become the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season before it finishes crossing Florida Saturday, the NHC says.
"The disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm off the East Coast of Florida by (Saturday night), and some strengthening is forecast tonight through Monday as the system moves farther away from Florida over the western Atlantic," the NHC said.
Some locations could see up to 15 inches before the end of Saturday; Miami had 11 inches by 9 a.m. The NHC also says that "considerable flash and urban flooding is expected" across this region.
"Over the past few hours, a weather station at Fowey Rocks near Miami, Florida reported sustained winds of 46 mph and a wind gust of 56 mph," the NHC said.
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are possible.
A tropical storm warning was in effect Saturday morning for the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth. That means that tropical storm conditions are expected.
And finally, a couple tornadoes are possible across the southeastern coast of Florida throughout Saturday.
Airlines canceled 841 flights on Friday amid multiple storm systems, FlightAware data shows.
US airlines warned the disruptions at the Florida airports would last through the weekend.
