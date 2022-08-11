South Gibson Schools return to class

Classes began today for schools in the South Gibson Corporation.
There's lots of excitement surrounding students returning as administration looks to get back to the pre-covid days of learning. Students will not be required to wear masks in the classroom or around the building.
The school has taken measures to increase security to ensure safety of the students. From safety plans to practicing drills, Superintendent Dr. Bryan Perry believes the school is well prepared.
"All of our doors are locked down, we have security coded entrances and we have student resource officers at every building to make sure the kids are safe and that nobody can get in," says Perry. "But we feel like we have a really good security plan, we have talked extensively, practicing drills, doing various drills to ensure the students are safe."
Along with South Gibson Corporation schools starting, both East Gibson and Perry Central Corporation schools began today as well.