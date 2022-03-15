 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

.The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at
Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 19.1 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

South Side Residents Speak Out at Hopkins County School Board Town Hall After District Votes to Close Two Schools

  • Updated
  • 0
Mother and Daughter Adress Hopkins County School Board Members
Valerie Lyons

Emotions ran high at South Hopkins Middle School on Monday.

The Hopkins County School Board opened the floor to community members eager to voice their questions and concerns in a town hall aimed at answering questions about the amended District Facility Plan and clarifying any misconceptions.

While the DFP includes a long list of items, the discussion really boiled down to one thing.

“Did you consult with psychologists? School counselors?" asked one mom.

“Is it safe having all these kids in one location?” asked another parent.

The district will be closing Earlington Elementary and South Hopkins Middle, consolidating those schools into South Side Elementary to create a new Pre-K--8 facility.

It’s a decision that’s already been made — the plan was voted on earlier this March and sent to the Kentucky Department of Education for ultimate approval from the state board of education for ultimate approval.

“Any time you’re in a position when you have to look at closing community schools, how emotional it is, how passionate it is," said Steven Faulk, chairman of the Hopkins County School Board. "We feel for them but this is the best decision for the kids, for the community and for the school system."

From the first draft to the last, it's been an unpopular decision to say the least.

“This will have an absolutely devastating effect on the city of Earlington," said Earlington mayor Phillip Hunt. "The city wasn't included in this decision."

“Why is money more important than she is?” one mother asked speaking in her young daughter's stead.

Many of the community members were frustrated feeling as if this decision was a done deal from the very beginning, some even asking the board, why have this discussion now if the plan had already been submitted for approval?

“We’re sad because we weren’t let in on this," one parent said. "It was done before it was let out and I’m just disappointed.”

“You owe the people of Hopkins County," another man said. "You owe them respect enough, and courtesy enough to listen to them before you vote.”

Though, the school board said the community has always been a part of the process and that the decision needed to be made.

"This is just something that is part of the school board’s business," Faulk said. "Is to watch out for our kids, watch out for our taxpayers and protect them as much as possible.”

The district estimates it’ll take another three years before the schools will close.

Other items in the DFP include building a new central office building. Because the district currently operates out of the old Madisonville High School, a 100-year-old building, the district said it would be more cost-efficient to construct a new site to alleviate the cost of repairs and maintenance and in light of the December 10 tornados, auxiliary gyms at both county high schools will double as storm shelters for students and the community.

