Southern Indiana authorities remind residents of firework laws ahead of Fourth of July

With the Fourth of July approaching, authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, are reminding locals of how to celebrate the holiday while keeping things safe and legal.
On Monday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office released a summary of Indiana's fireworks laws to help local residents planning to celebrate Independence Day.
According to VCSO, Indiana Code 22-11-14-6 allow citizens to discharge fireworks on their properties until 11 p.m. On a legal holiday, which by statute includes every Sunday, you can set off fireworks until midnight.
If you're setting off fireworks, the sheriff's office says you can only do so on your own property, on property that you have permission to use, or at a special discharge location authorized by the area's fire department. Anyone under the age of 18 must also have an adult present in order to possess or use fireworks.
The sheriff's office says that breaking any of those rules is punishable by a Class C Infraction.
With the dangers that fireworks pose, the sheriff's office also provided a few other reminders.
If you damage someone else's property with fireworks, you could face a Class A Misdemeanor. Causing serious injury to another person with fireworks is also punishable as a level 6 felony.
For more information from VCSO on how to celebrate safely this Fourth of July, click here.