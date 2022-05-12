Southern Indiana River City Rodeo returning to Vanderburgh 4-H Center

For three nights in May, the Southern Indiana River City Rodeo will make its return to the Vanderburgh 4-H Center.
The event is taking place from Thursday, May 19, through Saturday, May 21, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. each night.
Organizers say the rodeo will feature the best of professional rodeo in the country, for three nights of bull riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping, mutton busting, and more.
Mutton busting for kids will take place at 6:30 p.m. each night, and the rode at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday at 9:30 p.m., there will also be live music from Kentucky Dom and John King (on May 20) and Elecktrohorse and Leah Turner (on May 21).
Food trucks, shopping, and children’s activities will also be available.
Tickets at the gate are $35 for adults and $15 for kids. Three-day passes are also available. You can also get tickets in advance online for a discounted price on rivercityrodeo.org.
The Vanderburgh 4-H Center is located at 210 E. Boonville New Harmony Road in Evansville.