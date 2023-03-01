Spaghetti Bowl aims to help raise money for local bar

Haynie's Corner and Downtown Evansville are inviting the community to help raise money for a local bar.
This comes after a car drove through Peephole Bar and Grill on Main Street nearly two weeks ago leaving a huge hole in the front of the business.
The community now hopes to raise money in a spaghetti bowl.
This Sunday, March 5th, residents can grab a bowl of spaghetti.
There will also be a chance to see Downtown Evansville Indiana play against Haynie's Corner Arts District in a flag football match-up.
Organizers say general admission is $5 and admission plus spaghetti is $15.
The event will begin at 3:05 p.m. at Sunset Park.