 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spaghetti Bowl aims to help raise money for local bar

  • 0
Spaghetti Bowl aims to help raise money for local bar
Megan DiVenti

Haynie's Corner and Downtown Evansville are inviting the community to help raise money for a local bar. 

This comes after a car drove through Peephole Bar and Grill on Main Street nearly two weeks ago leaving a huge hole in the front of the business. 

The community now hopes to raise money in a spaghetti bowl. 

This Sunday, March 5th, residents can grab a bowl of spaghetti.

There will also be a chance to see Downtown Evansville Indiana play against Haynie's Corner Arts District in a flag football match-up. 

Organizers say general admission is $5 and admission plus spaghetti is $15.

The event will begin at 3:05 p.m. at Sunset Park. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you