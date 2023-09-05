Special celebration to honor local living legend Sondra Matthews

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A special celebration will be held this weekend in honor of a local, living legend Sondra Matthews.
The community is invited to take part in honoring her achievements over the last 65 years in the River City.
Organizers of the Soul Writers' Guild have set the event at Matthews' alma mater, the University of Evansville in Eykamp Hall.
The celebration will kick off Saturday, September 9th, starting at 5 p.m.
Organizers say recognized over the years for many achievements, Matthews is most noted as the founder, publisher, and editor of the 'Our Times Newspaper,' the only African-American print publication serving the Tri-State.
She is also renowned as he principal founder of the Evansville African-American Museum.
"The Soul Writers' Guild seeks to move pass symbolism in recognizing the contributions of Sister Matthews to create permanency in celebrating her historical legacy," says Watez Phelps, II, organizer.
Tickets will be available through Tuesday, September 5th and are $100 per person and are available at the Evansville African-American Museum.
Those interested can also call (812)-423-5188 or 812-455-4058.