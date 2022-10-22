Special Needs Expo held in Owensboro

Local non-profit organization Wendell Foster put on a Special Needs Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center to showcase the resources available in the community.
"The Special Needs Expo is a community event to bring together non-profit agencies, state agencies, private businesses that provide services for people with disabilities," said Cindy Huston, Director of Technology and Resource Center for Wendell Foster.
Fifty vendors were on hand at the Owensboro Convention Center, offering a variety of different services, including assistive technologies, case management, employment, and other forms of advocacy and support. Visitors could also try out an adaptive gaming set up or display their creative talents at a pop up art studio.
"We really just want them to be integrated with the community, you know they are just like you and just like me. We want them to have education opportunities for them, opportunities for them to have fun," said Kara Howard, Vice President of Development and Community Engagement for Wendell Foster.
This was the fourth year the special needs expo was held, which also serves as a way for people within the community to network with each other and educate themselves on how to best support their friends and loved ones with special needs.
Owensboro native Corey Ziemer uses the event as an opportunity to promote his business - Corey's Heart and Soul Designs - which he started during the pandemic to sell his original artwork of t-shirts, stepping stones, greeting cards, and more.
"I love participating in the Special Needs Expo each year, it's fun and I enjoy seeing my friends and meeting new people," Ziemer said.