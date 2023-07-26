Spencer Co. Sheriff's Office investigating multi-vehicle crash

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multi-vehicle accident that happened on State Road 161 Wednesday afternoon.
According to witnesses stated that a white SUV was traveling north bound on SR 161 when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck a Black Chevy pickup truck traveling southbound.
The white SUV continued traveling north bound where it struck another car traveling southbound head on. All three vehicles went over the embankment and the white SUV rolled over.
According to the Sheriff's Office, two patients were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and two patients were treated for non-life threating injuries.
Officials say the proper use of seat belts and a child's car seat contributed to the lack of additional injuries.