Spencer County Couple Taken Into Custody After Shooting at Deputies During 7.5 Hour Hotel Standoff: VCSO

A man and woman who shot at deputies during a seven-and-a-half hours long stand-off Saturday were taken into custody just after 2 p.m., according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were originally called to the Quality Inn and Suites on a domestic violence in progress call.
When they arrived, deputies say either the man or woman inside the room started shooting through the door at them.
Deputies identified them as 46-year-old Richard Thomas Jr. and 42-year-old Christina Zeller, both of Chrisney, Indiana.
Major Jason Ashworth with the VCSO says Zeller could be heard crying and calling for help inside the room.
The stand-off started early Saturday morning, ending just after 2 p.m. when the suspects both left their hotel room.
Neither the suspects or any officers were injured.
Multiple handguns, ammunition and suspected meth were recovered from the hotel room, according to Major Ashworth.
Thomas Jr. and Zeller were both taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Thomas Jr. is expected to face felony charges including attempted murder.
Charges against Zeller are still being determined by law enforcement.
The Indiana State Police also assisted the Special Weapons and Tactics Personnel from EPD and VCSO on this case.