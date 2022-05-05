Spencer County deputy awaiting third surgery for injuries sustained in serious crash

On Thursday, the Spencer County Sheriff's Office provided an update on a young deputy who was seriously injured in a recent crash.
According to the sheriff's office, 27-year-old Deputy Ron Harper is currently awaiting his third surgery after being involved in the crash.
While Deputy Harper is alert and talking, he suffers from a fractured foot, fractured hips, fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, a fractured collar bone, and a large laceration, according to the sheriff's office.
"We are so very grateful for the community support of Deputy Ron Harper following an automobile accident a week ago while he was on duty," the sheriff's office said in an update Thursday. "Please keep Deputy Harper and his family in your continued thoughts and prayers."
If you'd like to donate in support of the deputy's recovery, the sheriff's office said there are a few ways you can do so.
Deputy Harper remains hospitalized in Louisville where he will undergo his third surgery sometime this week.