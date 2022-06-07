Spencer County deputy returning home following recovery from car crash

A Spencer County, Indiana deputy that continues to recover from injuries sustained in an accident will return home Tuesday.
Deputy Ron Harper will receive an escort and a "welcome home line" along SR 37 from Interstate 64 as he heads home to Tell City.
According to folks close to family, Deputy Harper is beyond thankful for the communities support and the love that he has received from the community.
The 27-year-old deputy has undergone at least three surgeries in Louisville following the accident that took place after 5AM on April 28 near SR 66 near Old Lamar Highway.
A Honda SUV, driven by 61-year-old Phillip Brown Jr. traveled east when it went off-road and over-corrected. This caused the vehicle to get in way of Deputy Harper, who was traveling westbound. The two cars crashed, killing Brown. Harper was life-flighted to Owensboro, then flown to Louisville with serious injuries.