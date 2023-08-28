Spencer County dispatcher helps father deliver baby on side of the road

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — One Tri-State expecting couple didn’t quite make it to the hospital for their delivery. Instead, their healthy baby girl was born on the side of State Road 161.
It was a side of the road, middle of the night miracle.
It was also a first for Spencer County Dispatcher Lara Hancock, who took the call.
“I did not think it would ever happen to me… at all. I, myself, even though I wasn’t there on scene, was nervous,” Hancock tells 44News. “I was excited and just full of a lot of emotions.”
It was around 4:30 a.m. when Hancock got that call from a frantic soon-to-be father. He said his wife was actively in labor on a county roadway.
From the other end of the phone, Hancock guided the couple through the baby’s arrival.
“They did amazing. I don’t know if I could’ve been that calm like they were in that situation,” Hancock says. “As soon as I heard the baby crying, I just felt at peace and very overwhelmed with just joy.”
Hancock says the family reached out to thank her and the rest of the Spencer County first responders who came to their aid.
That included Dispatcher Hayley Goldey who dispatched help from law enforcement and medical teams, as well as Spencer County Deputy Luke Fitzwater who arrived first on scene and offered support until the Emergency Ambulance Service reached the couple.
Hancock says the family even invited her to come and meet the baby she helped bring into the world.
“Today, I actually got a message that they were going to call me Auntie Lara. Like, as a dispatcher, we don’t know what happens afterwards. So, knowing that I get to, it’s a true blessing,” Hancock says.