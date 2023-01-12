Spencer County Elementary School in Session at Local Churches

A Spencer County Elementary School is still closed as repairs continues on a burst pipe, students of Lincoln Trails elementary are continuing the learning process, not from home, but at two local churches.
Both Heritage Hills Baptist Church and Santa Claus United Methodist Church are hosting the entire student population of the school until repairs can be made, Heritage Hills Baptist Church is hosting preschool through second grade, while Santa Claus United Methodist Church is hosting third through sixth graders.
"I couldn't believe that our school flooded and they didn't even know," said Everley Davis, a Lincoln Trails third grader. "It was crazy, ts been fun but i miss our classroom."
Alongside Churches hosting the students and faculty Spencer county community members have been generously donating funds for school supplies, games and toys for recess and went so far to provide Lincoln Trails staff with free lunches for the week.
"The kids have responded really well to being at the church instead of at their building, said Kristin Wendell, a third grade teacher at Lincoln Trails. "Our schedules have changed a little bit so it took some time to adjust to that, but teaching has resumed, they are excited with the new environment."
School officials say that if repairs go on as planned, students will be able to return to their tradition classrooms this coming Tuesday.