Spencer County man found guilty of child molestation, prosecutor's office says

Following a four-day trial in Spencer County, Indiana, a man was found guilty of several child molestation charges, prosecutors announced Friday.
The Spencer County Prosecutor's Office says 57-year-old Ronald Duncan was found "guilty as charged" of the following four counts:
- Child Molestation as a level 1 felony
- Child Molestation as a level 4 felony
- Child Molestation as a level 4 felony
- Vicarious Sexual Gratification as a level 4 felony
The prosecutor's office says that leading up to the guilty verdict, the investigation had been ongoing since 2020.
“It has been a privilege working with the family and child victim in this case. It takes the utmost courage for a child to testify in these heartbreaking situations and the child’s testimony greatly impacted the final outcome,” says Chief Deputy Prosecutor Megan Bennet. “I cannot thank the Spencer County jurors enough for their devoted service and inquisitive participation in rendering justice for the child victim in this case.”
Duncan is now scheduled for sentencing in June. Prosecutors say he faces a maximum of 76 years behind bars.