Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, have identified a body that was found in the Ohio River last week.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office tells us that 66-year-old Jimmy Mills of Chrisney, Indiana, was the man who was found in the Ohio River on May 3.

According to authorities, Mills' cause of death has been rules as drowning.

The sheriff's office says Mills had been reported missing from Spencer County since Dec. 29, 2021.

We're told that no foul play is suspected in the case.