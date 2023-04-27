Spencer County residents share concerns over speedy drivers

SPENCER COUNTY, In. (WEVV) Terri Meredith is a Spencer County resident and a hairdresser.
Meredith owns Hair Depot on E County Road in Gentryville.
With State Road 62 closed near the town for construction, Meredith’s street has become a thoroughfare for local traffic.
“It’s like a one-road. You have to kind of pull off the side of the road if there’s another vehicle coming,” Meredith tells 44News. “They just fly down through here. You can’t see hardly anything because of the dust.”
Meredith’s main concern is her older clients.
“They’ll come down this road and there’s a little hill right there. Some of them look like they’re almost going airborne. I mean, I know people have to take this road. I understand that completely. It’s just maybe slow down a little bit and be cautious of people coming in and out of this driveway, because it can get really busy here,” Meredith says.
Meredith turned to law enforcement, hoping they’ll be able to keep an eye on the road. So far, it seems to be working.
“I can tell by just looking out of my window when I’m doing hair if the police officer is up the road or if he’s not. Just their presence kind of calms things down,” Meredith says.
The road work is expected to last through the end of May.
“I don’t know, it’s just scary. I would hate for one of my clients to get hurt leaving here,” Meredith tells 44News.