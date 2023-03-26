 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
and Shawneetown.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The
river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 34.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 40.7 feet Wednesday night. It will
then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 28.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Tuesday morning to a crest of 36.5 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Spencer County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly crash

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash.

Deputies were sent to a serious crash at the intersection of County Road 200 North and Orchard Road in Reo, Indiana, around 4:20 today.

Authorities say deputies found Beverly Gammon in a blue Chevrolet Malibu on its top.

According to officials, Gammon was driving westbound on County Road 200 North when she dropped off the road, overcorrected, and lost control of her vehicle.

Gammon was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

