Spencer County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly crash

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash.
Deputies were sent to a serious crash at the intersection of County Road 200 North and Orchard Road in Reo, Indiana, around 4:20 today.
Authorities say deputies found Beverly Gammon in a blue Chevrolet Malibu on its top.
According to officials, Gammon was driving westbound on County Road 200 North when she dropped off the road, overcorrected, and lost control of her vehicle.
Gammon was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.