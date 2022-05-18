Spencer County Wendy's restaurants raising funds for deputy who was seriously injured in crash

Two Wendy's restaurant locations in Spencer County, Indiana, will be raising funds to support the recovery of an injured sheriff's deputy.
The restaurants will be raising funds during a special "benefit night" to support 27-year-old Deputy Ron Harper Jr. of the Spencer County Sheriff's Office, who was badly injured in a crash that happened back in April.
The benefit night is happening on Wednesday, May 25, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Wendy's restaurants in the cities of Rockport and Dale (981B State Road 161 Rockport, IN and 814 N Conner Ct. Dale, IN).
During the benefit night, organizers say 100% of the restaurant's proceeds will be donated directly to Deputy Harper and his family.
The last time 44News spoke with the sheriff's office about Deputy Harper's condition, they said he was about to undergo his third surgery after suffering multiple fractures and other injuries.