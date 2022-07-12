Spencer County woman killed in crash

A Spencer County, Indiana woman was killed in a crash that happened on Monday.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Highway 60 E in Maceo, Kentucky, according to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says it happened when a Calhoun, Kentucky man who was driving down the highway made a sharp turn, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. They say he crossed the median and hit another vehicle driver by a Grandview, Indiana woman.
Authorities say the Calhoun man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries, and that the Grandview woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The eastbound lanes of the highway were shut down for about 2.5 hours after the crash.
DCSO says both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and that alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor.
No other information has been released on the victims or the crash at this time.