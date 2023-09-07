Sports wagering now legal across Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Legal sports betting is off and running in the Bluegrass State.
Kentucky has long been home to wagering on horse racing, but now the state is joining the growing list of states embracing the world of sports wagering overall.
This comes after proposals to legalize sports betting in Kentucky were dismissed several times in the previous years.
The state legislature finished work on this bill to legalize, regulate and tax sports wagering in March. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear quickly signed it into law.
Governor Beshear was the first person in Kentucky history on Thursday to place a sports bet. He did so at a celebration at Churchill Downs.
“It was really fun to be able to bet both for UofL and UK, and against Duke. And this is the same type of enjoyment people across the Commonwealth are going to get,” Gov. Beshear says.
Sports wagering is expected to have a substantial economic impact on Kentucky. Through sportsbook taxes, the Commonwealth is expected to make millions just by the end of this year, and an average of $23 million a year.
This is just the first phase of the rollout. Later this month on September 28th, mobile betting will begin.