The Spottsville Bridge traffic will be moved to new alignment on Tuesday.
Starting Monday, a contractor for the Spottsville Bridge will be paving along U.S. 60 on the east side of the Green River to address elevation differences between the new roadway alignment and the existing alignment.
KYTC says motorists should expect a flagging operation in this area.
Also on Monday, KY 1073 and KY 2243 will be closed at the intersection with U.S. 60 at the Spottsville Bridge.
Officials say signage will be installed in the morning hours and the closure will be in place beginning midday.
We're told the closure on Tuesday will allow traffic to be shifted onto the new bridge alignment. The contractor will begin swapping traffic onto the new bridge beginning with westbound traffic.
Removal of the old bridge may require a more impactful traffic control plan due to possible blasting operations.
KYTC says once the demolition plan is finalized, an advisory will be sent out regarding those traffic impacts.