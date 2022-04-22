Spring Clean Up campaign happening over the next two days in Henderson County

The Henderson County Spring Clean Up gets under was as early as this weekend.
The Spring Clean Up allows Henderson County residents to drop off large unwanted items.
Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 crews will be set up in two different locations.
They will be at the Baskett Volunteer Fire Department, and in an empty lot just before the railroad tracks along State Route 811 near the Cagey's General Store.
Crews will be available from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM before they are pulled for dumping each night.