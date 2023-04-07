St. Joseph Catholic Church still has its temporary roof

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —
With today being Good Friday and Easter on Sunday, St. Joseph Catholic Church will continue to have services and events even with the temporary roof still installed.
While its been a month since an EF-1 tornado tore off the roof of the church, Father Gene Schroeder of St. Joseph Catholic Church tells 44news that a new roof is still in its talking stages.
"We are kind of in the stage of collecting information," said Father Gene Schroeder of St. Joseph Catholic Church. "We've been in touch with our insurance people and so we are trying to figure out, ok what's going to be the plan."
The church wants it done right, and due to the damage, it may take a while before the roof is completely repaired.
"What I tell people is, it'll be done when its done and in the meantime we just have to be patient cause we want it done well and so its going to take time to do that," said Father Schroeder.
But, that isn't stopping the Catholic Church from holding services and numerous events this weekend in celebration with Easter.
"We are basically doing all of the services that we would of done in the church we are having them here [the gym]," said Father Schroeder. "We'll have our Easter mass Saturday night and then Easter Sunday and of course we are having our Easter egg hunt on Saturday."
The Good Friday service will still be held in the gym tonight.