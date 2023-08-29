Stage 2 of testing underway for EVSC students and staff exposed to tuberculosis in May

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Back in May, the Vanderburgh County Health Department informed parents at McGary Middle School about an individual’s exposure to tuberculosis.
That prompted nearly 500 students and staff to get tested for TB.
Health department officials say a second test is typically required for those who tested negative.
“Because tuberculosis is a bacteria that can take up to 8 weeks to incubate in the human body, we always want to go back in for a second round of tests,” says Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries.
The health department is looking to test around 500 people this time around.
“We’re going back to different schools. Some of those school kids that were at Mcgary may have moved on to different schools, so we’re hitting all of the different schools to make sure that we catch everybody,” Gries tells 44News.
The health department says you can also get tested at your doctor’s office if you prefer.
Regardless, they say testing is important to making sure students stay safe.
“If you do have it and we identify it, we can treat it and make sure people stay healthy. That’s the big thing. If it turns into maybe possibly active TB and people are out and about around others, it can spread to other people so it’s really important that we identify these folks that may have it,” Gries says.
The health department says test results usually take about 2-3 days to come back, so they should be back later in the week.