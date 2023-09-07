"Stand down" event designed to help at-risk and unhoused veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Standing down is a common phrase in the military community. For a weary soldier, having an opportunity to stand down can be a huge relief. The phrase became common in the military over the years. In times of war, the stand-down time was meant for rest. It was the time for soldiers to eat, clean their clothes, receive medical and dental care, and more.
That same concept of providing people a chance to recuperate is being extended to the area's unhoused population.
The Veteran Committee for Homeless Services is hosting the annual Veterans Stand Down Event on September 27 at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville. It runs from 11 am to 1 pm and is free.
According to the event's organizers, local people experiencing homelessness are provided with food, clothing, medical, legal assistance, job counseling and referrals, and more.