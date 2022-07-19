State agency questions CenterPoint Energy's transparency in cost of Posey County project

A petition filed by the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) claims that CenterPoint Energy's project to construct natural gas combustion turbines in Posey County will cost a significant amount more than what was proposed.
Back on June 28, CenterPoint Energy said it had received approval to build two new two natural gas combustion turbines to replace the power supplied by the A.B Brown Power Plant's coal units - an estimated $334 million project.
The petition, filed Monday, says that the estimated $334 million price tag isn't accurate. The petition says that the true cost will be just under $412 million when new equipment at A.B. Brown is added, indicating that the project will cost approximately $77.8 million more than originally stated.
In the petition, the OUCC is seeking a re-hearing to discuss the cost of the project.
44News reached out to CenterPoint Energy for comment and received the following statement:
"CenterPoint Energy plans to respond to the OUCC’s petition and will provide more information at that time. However, we can confidently say that we’ve remained transparent in these proceedings. As stated in our response to the request for information, these costs were necessary for the continued operation of Brown Units 1 and 2 and have no bearing on the construction of the combustion turbines. The ability to re-use equipment once we retire the units is evidence we are being prudent financially with our resources."
According to in.gov/oucc, the OUCC is the state agency representing ratepayer interests in cases before state and federal utility regulatory commissions.
CenterPoint Energy now has nine days to respond to the OUCC's request for a re-hearing.
You can click the PDF below to see the full OUCC petition.