State and defense rests in Heidi Carter rape, murder trial

As of day two of trial, a total of 14 witnesses had been called to testify in relation to the October of 2021 incident that left two people dead.
One of those victims was 50-year-old Timothy Ivy of Evansville who died of strangulation.
Police believe Ivy was strangled to death by 46-year-old Carey Hammond, who was shot and killed by police.
Authorities believe it happened after Hammond came home to find his girlfriend, 36-year-old Heidi Carter, engaged in sexual activity with Ivy and another woman who was Ivy's girlfriend.
Investigators were told that Hammond became enraged, shackling Ivy's girlfriend and raping her before finally strangling Ivy to death with a belt.
Investigators say Carter called a friend over to help clean up, telling the woman the house needed to be prepared for a landlord inspection.
During the cleaning process, the woman discovered the female victim begging for help and the body. The friend then tried to leave but was threatened by Hammond.
She did eventually escape and was the person who flagged down an Indiana State Trooper and alerted authorities to the situation.
Inside the courtroom on Tuesday, the prosecution played over two hours of police interviews with Heidi Carter after being detained that night.
From the start, Heidi denied any wrongdoing. She told investigators that it was all Carey Hammond’s doing.
She talked frantically throughout the interview, rocking back and forth in her chair, saying she tried to stop Carey from attacking the couple that she had invited over to the best of her ability.
She says she was unable to stop him, but didn’t call 911 either, or go get help despite leaving the house multiple times for hours on end.
Eventually, Carter told the detective that she was playing along and pretending to help Hammond.
When Carter was asked if she helped to restrain the couple, like the female victim told police she did, Carter said, “I didn’t stop him.”
Carter told investigators in the video that she didn’t call 911 because she was afraid Hammond would kill her and everyone in the house if she did.
Carter told the detective she invited the woman over to clean, as well as wore blood-stained boots to work, in order to get someone to notice and call for help.
However, the prosecution still says it was Carter’s responsibility to call 911 which she failed to do.
Carter was already sentenced for one misdemeanor charge of possessing a gun as a felon.
The remaining charges include two counts of murder, three counts of rape, and three counts of criminal confinement.
On Wednesday, the jury is expected to hear closing arguments.
