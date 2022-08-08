State audit of Evansville Parks Department lists $575K in discrepancies

New details have been made available in an investigation surrounding the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department.

Back in July of 2021, Evansville's mayor said the Indiana State Board of Accounts would be investigating the city's parks department after the discovery of several "irregular" invoices.

An audit filed and released by the State Board of Accounts on Monday lists $575,541 in discrepancies.

Former Parks Department Director Brian Holtz had resigned from his position back in July of 2021 amid an ongoing investigation. He was charged with multiple offenses including Fraud, Official Misconduct, Counterfeiting, and Forgery.

At that time, authorities said that their investigation did not show any evidence of Holtz personally benefiting financially through the crimes, despite the city's potential loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Holtz's next court appearance on the matter is scheduled for November 18 in Gibson County.

You can view the full audit from the State Board of Accounts below, or in a new page by clicking here.