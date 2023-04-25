"State of the Schools" provides updates on EVSC programs and obstacles

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation's annual "State of the Schools" address took place on Tuesday, providing insight into the direction of the Tri-state’s largest school corporation.
Superintendent Dr. David Smith used the opportunity to highlight new and upcoming education programs, but he opened his speech by diving into the largest hurdles to success faced by the school corporation.
”When you have inadequate funding for over a decade," Superintendent Smith said, "that leads to Indiana having the lowest teaching wages in the Midwest, and think about this: I can look out and see Kentucky, and Illinois is about a 15 or 20 minute drive away. Think about how that impacts our competitiveness.”
The superintendent also discussed the lingering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on students, comparing ISTEP, a state standardized test, scores of different student demographics before and after the pandemic.
”The pandemic really had the most severe impact on those underrepresented populations," Smith told the audience, "and frankly, their recovery has not rebounded like other segments of our student body. That’s going to take years and years to make up. We have to eliminate this disparity.”
Some parents of EVSC students are concerned over recent changes to school schedules that affect their ability to maintain their work schedules. Chelsea Key, one such parent, told 44News ”[I'm] coming in later in the mornings because the school has changed their start times from 8:05 to 8:35 this year, so it does make a bit of difference for those working parents that have to be standard day shift hours.”
Those concerns were not addressed. However, the school corporation is starting a new program to tackle its shortage of teachers, called the Academy of Future Educators.
”Upon completion of that academy," Smith said, "our students will have, at a minimum, 18 college credits, they will be a direct admit to USI’s School of Ed., they will have already gained 150 to 200 hours of educational experience before they set foot on the college campus.”
Also discussed were the disparities in funding between Indiana and surrounding states, with Indiana spending the least on education per student and being in the bottom ten states for teacher salary.
Also present were honored guests like the Vanderburgh County’s teachers of the year and New Tech’s state championship winning robotics team.