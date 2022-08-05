 Skip to main content
State sales tax holiday starts in Illinois

Stores in Illinois could see a boost in sales over the next ten days.

State of Illinois Back-to-School State Sales Tax Holiday runs from August 5th through August 14th.

Within the holiday, certain items related to clothing and school-related supplies can see the sales tax reduced from 6.25% to 1.25%

Items eligible for the reduction include:

CLOTHING:

-Retail selling price must be less than $125 per item

-Household and Shop Aprons

-Athletic Supporters

-Bathing Suits and caps

-Belts and suspenders

-Coats and Jackets

-Gloves and mittens

-Hats, caps, and ear muffs

-Lab Coats

-Neckties

-Rainwear

-Rubber Pants

-Scarves

-Underwear

-School unifors

-Shorts and Pants

-Skirts and Dresses

-Hosiery and pantyhose

-Shirts and Blouses

FOOTWEAR

-Shoes, Sneakers, and shoe laces

-Sandals

-Slippers

-Socks and Stockings

-Footlets

-Boots and overshoes

-Steel-toed shoes

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

-Binders

-Book bags and Caculators

-Cellophane tape and blackboard chalk

-Composition books, crayons, and colored pencils

-Erasers, folders, glue, and paster

-Highlighters, index cards, legal pads, and lunch boxes

-Markers, notebooks, pencils, and pens

-Pencil boxes, pencil sharpeners, rulers, scissors, and writing tablets

State of Illinois has more information on what isn't eligible at FY 2022-24 Back-to-School State Sales Tax Holiday August 5, 2022, through August 14, 2022 (illinois.gov)