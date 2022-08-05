State sales tax holiday starts in Illinois

Stores in Illinois could see a boost in sales over the next ten days.
State of Illinois Back-to-School State Sales Tax Holiday runs from August 5th through August 14th.
Within the holiday, certain items related to clothing and school-related supplies can see the sales tax reduced from 6.25% to 1.25%
Items eligible for the reduction include:
CLOTHING:
-Retail selling price must be less than $125 per item
-Household and Shop Aprons
-Athletic Supporters
-Bathing Suits and caps
-Belts and suspenders
-Coats and Jackets
-Gloves and mittens
-Hats, caps, and ear muffs
-Lab Coats
-Neckties
-Rainwear
-Rubber Pants
-Scarves
-Underwear
-School unifors
-Shorts and Pants
-Skirts and Dresses
-Hosiery and pantyhose
-Shirts and Blouses
FOOTWEAR
-Shoes, Sneakers, and shoe laces
-Sandals
-Slippers
-Socks and Stockings
-Footlets
-Boots and overshoes
-Steel-toed shoes
SCHOOL SUPPLIES
-Binders
-Book bags and Caculators
-Cellophane tape and blackboard chalk
-Composition books, crayons, and colored pencils
-Erasers, folders, glue, and paster
-Highlighters, index cards, legal pads, and lunch boxes
-Markers, notebooks, pencils, and pens
-Pencil boxes, pencil sharpeners, rulers, scissors, and writing tablets
State of Illinois has more information on what isn't eligible at FY 2022-24 Back-to-School State Sales Tax Holiday August 5, 2022, through August 14, 2022 (illinois.gov)