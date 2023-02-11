State Senator Vaneta Becker uses racial slur during public Q&A

Central library was host to a public Q&A between legislators and their constituents on Saturday morning. During a discussion about a controversial bill that removes legal protections from school libraries, state Senator Vaneta Becker used a racial slur.
The comment came as she said she worried that books like Tom Sawyer would be banned from schools because of their use of racial slurs, the particular slur she used being part of the name of a supporting character in that novel.
Of the dozens of people in the room, only one took action. As the event was ending, Rita Prior, a local teacher who is active in civil rights advocacy, pulled Senator Becker to the side for an honest conversation.
Prior told 44News ”as a black person, I’ve learned, especially in the last three years, that we choose what we’re going to give our energy to. There are times when we are tired. We get tired of being the person to bring up situations, tired of the stereotypes that go along with speaking up, and today I felt like this was a great opportunity for her. I chose to use my energy to educate.”
44News spoke with Senator Becker after her conversation with Prior. ”I was just repeating a word that was why a book was banned. It was probably inappropriate. I did not mean to cause any kind of disruption.”
While the senator says she didn’t have bad intentions with her use of the slur, the word alone is painful to many. Prior said ”it is just a word. It is a word that also hurts. It’s a word that causes harm. It’s a word that we have worked really hard on in this country to get away from.”
44News also spoke with Rev. Connie Baltzell Jr., president of the NAACP's Evansville chapter. He said he plans to reach out to Senator Becker and another legislator that was present.