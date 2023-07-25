Stay cool while saving money: helpful advice to beat the heat from Tri-State experts

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

Stay cool while saving money: helpful advice to beat the heat from Tri-State experts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Extreme temperatures present a significant challenge to A/C systems.

Engineers say they are really only typically designed to keep indoor temperatures (on average) about 20 degrees cooler than outside.

44News spoke to heating and air conditioning experts from J.E. Shekell, who offered a number of helpful solutions to keep your home cool and free from malfunctioning A/C units.

Experts say the number one rule, is don't fool with the thermostat. Set it at a desired, comfortable temperature and leave it alone. 

"If you are leaving for the day, try to turn it up maybe 2-4 degrees warmer, then when you come back home, you can return it to your set point" said technician Ronald Mahan.

Constantly altering the temperature on your thermostat is a quick way to damage the unit.

"When you adjust that thermostat, if you are down to 65, its not working any harder than if its at 72. Once it is running, its running. But if you try to get it down to that low low temperature, it is going to run consistently, which is going to increase that chance for a break down." said director of marketing Jeff Bruce.

Clean filters and the coils on the outdoor heat exchanger.

Dirty filters impede air flow, and dusty coils make it harder for the heat exchanger to work efficiently.

Turn off heat-producing appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, and also washers and dryers during day time hours.

"Don't run your oven, don't cook during the day, try to save that for the evening, even the dryer, try and do those things at night so you don't introduce extra heat into the home." Jeff continued.

Another trick, is to cool down your home at night, and shade the windows.

That's something one local homeowner says makes a difference.

"We keep the blinds and the curtains shut on the sunny sides, and we try to keep our thermostat at the same temperature, and never bother it" said homeowner Jerry Ramsey.

One of the common reasons units are going out, they are simply old and they can't keep up.

So if your unit falls into that category, now may be the time to make a call and get it looked into, as this heat is not going away anytime soon.