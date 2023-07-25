Stay cool while saving money: helpful advice to beat the heat from Tri-State experts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Extreme temperatures present a significant challenge to A/C systems.
Engineers say they are really only typically designed to keep indoor temperatures (on average) about 20 degrees cooler than outside.
44News spoke to heating and air conditioning experts from J.E. Shekell, who offered a number of helpful solutions to keep your home cool and free from malfunctioning A/C units.
Experts say the number one rule, is don't fool with the thermostat. Set it at a desired, comfortable temperature and leave it alone.
"If you are leaving for the day, try to turn it up maybe 2-4 degrees warmer, then when you come back home, you can return it to your set point" said technician Ronald Mahan.
Constantly altering the temperature on your thermostat is a quick way to damage the unit.
"When you adjust that thermostat, if you are down to 65, its not working any harder than if its at 72. Once it is running, its running. But if you try to get it down to that low low temperature, it is going to run consistently, which is going to increase that chance for a break down." said director of marketing Jeff Bruce.
Clean filters and the coils on the outdoor heat exchanger.
Dirty filters impede air flow, and dusty coils make it harder for the heat exchanger to work efficiently.
Turn off heat-producing appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, and also washers and dryers during day time hours.
"Don't run your oven, don't cook during the day, try to save that for the evening, even the dryer, try and do those things at night so you don't introduce extra heat into the home." Jeff continued.
Another trick, is to cool down your home at night, and shade the windows.
That's something one local homeowner says makes a difference.
"We keep the blinds and the curtains shut on the sunny sides, and we try to keep our thermostat at the same temperature, and never bother it" said homeowner Jerry Ramsey.
One of the common reasons units are going out, they are simply old and they can't keep up.
So if your unit falls into that category, now may be the time to make a call and get it looked into, as this heat is not going away anytime soon.