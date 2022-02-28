 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.With dry weather expected this week, crests on the Ohio River from
Owensboro to Golconda are forecast from tonight through Thursday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 44.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Steve Wozniak To Speak At USI In March

  • Updated
  • 0
Steve Wozniak Profile Pic

An important person when it comes to computer history will speak in Evansville in late March.

Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Computer Inc, will speak at the University of Southern Indiana on Wednesday, March 30th.

"Steve Wozniak In Person" will take place at Screaming Eagles Arena at 7PM.  Doors open at 5:30PM.  Discussion is free and open to the public, with reserved VIP seating available for $100 per person.

Wozniak, along with Steve Jobs founded Apple Computers Inc.  In 1976, Wozniak and Jobs introduced the Apple I personal computer.  Since then, he has been honored for his innovation achievements, including receiving the National Medal of Technology.

Wozniak will speak as part of the Romain College of Business Innovation Speaker Series.

