Steve Wozniak To Speak At USI In March

An important person when it comes to computer history will speak in Evansville in late March.
Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Computer Inc, will speak at the University of Southern Indiana on Wednesday, March 30th.
"Steve Wozniak In Person" will take place at Screaming Eagles Arena at 7PM. Doors open at 5:30PM. Discussion is free and open to the public, with reserved VIP seating available for $100 per person.
Wozniak, along with Steve Jobs founded Apple Computers Inc. In 1976, Wozniak and Jobs introduced the Apple I personal computer. Since then, he has been honored for his innovation achievements, including receiving the National Medal of Technology.
Wozniak will speak as part of the Romain College of Business Innovation Speaker Series.