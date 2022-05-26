Stolen headstone of 11-month-old boy placed back where it belongs

Back in January, Tracie Ruff came across a photo on social media of a headstone. It was for sale inside an antique mall in Evansville.
The photo was posted by a man who shared the same last name as Baby Harry and was a member of the same Facebook group as Ruff.
Immediately, Ruff was drawn.
“I was like, just telling myself, Lord lead me to somebody that I need to talk to so we can try to figure out how to get this fixed,” Ruff tells 44News.
That’s where Shane Kocher came in.
Kocher is also a member of the Facebook group. He owns Heritage Preservations LLC, where he specializes in restoring gravestones.
The two decided they were going to split the cost of the headstone, and asked the seller to hold it for them.
That’s when Ruff reached out to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and learned an important bit of information.
“It would be just as illegal for us to purchase it as it would be for the person to sell it,” Ruff says.
So, they partnered with a DNR detective to get the headstones back.
That’s when one stone… turned into two.
They discovered that the seller had another headstone in his possession.
Ms. Anna Beck Borders. An elderly woman from Petersburg who passed away in 1850.
“These stones, they may just be a stone, but that’s their everlasting memory,” Kocher says.
After some hard work and heavy research, they were able to get Baby Harry and Ms. Anna back home.
“I don’t know what it is about that baby, but nobody should steal a baby’s stone, and nobody should keep it in their garage for 30 years,” Ruff says.
Now that the stones have been placed back where they go, they are holding a rededication ceremony.
Ruff and Kocher invited living relatives of Baby Harry and Ms. Anna. They’ve also invited Mr. Allen, the man who found the headstones at the antique mall.
The ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 4th. They will begin with Harry Allen at 9:30 a.m. at Day Cemetery.
After that, they’ll move to Petersburg for Anna Borders. Her headstone is located at Poplar Grove Cemetery.