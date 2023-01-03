Storm causes flooding in Muhlenberg County

The storm that brought heavy rain cause massive flooding all across the trip state with Muhlenberg County being one of the counties hit the hardest. The flooding caused major issues for drivers as many of the roads were closed forcing drivers to use alternate routes and even some drivers had to be rescued.
Multiple emergency crews were out throughout the overnight and morning hours doing what they can to help stranded drivers and flooded homes.
The storm left an impact on nearby counties as well. Union County saw a bus get stuck in high water due to the flooding, and investigators in Hopkins County believe a lightning strike from the storm could be to blame for a fire at a Burger King.
The flooding in Muhlenberg County was so bad that school officials moved classes to online learning for the day.