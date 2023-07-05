 Skip to main content
Storm damage keeps some trails closed at Owensboro's Panther Creek Park

  • Updated
Panther Creek Park Owensboro Kentucky

OWENSBORO, KY (WEVV)-- It's been several days since storms swept through the Owensboro area, knocking out power and prompting closures and cancellations.  

According to the Owensboro Parks Office, the elevated trails at Panther Creek Park are still closed due to storm debris and high water.

44News has learned there are barricades in place at each entrance to prevent people from accessing the potentially dangerous area.

A parks office spokesperson says the elevated trails near the Gazebo and Covered Bridge will reopen once the water recedes.

As far as the section by the parking lot, that's another story.  Officials say that area in the parking lot will be closed for several months for repair work.

