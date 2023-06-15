Storm debris pile still sitting at Robert’s Park nearly one year later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Storms swept through Evansville’s east side in the summer of 2022, littering neighborhoods with debris and downed trees.
A lot of that debris ended up at Robert’s park and most of it is still there.
The massive pile has been sitting since August of last year.
When the storms came through, the drop-off site was created for homeowners to bring their limbs as a way to help residents clean up.
The site was created at the back of the Robert’s Stadium parking lot, and a lot of homeowners took advantage of the opportunity.
The debris was grounded into mulch and was expected to be moved off the lot within a few weeks.
Nearly a year later, the city tells 44News they’re waiting on a couple of farms to come and pick some mulch up. The rest of it will be used for local trails.